Warning, parents! Barbies from new ‘Wicked’ movie link to PORN site

Our children are under attack like never before. From leftist indoctrination in schools and drag queens in libraries to obscene LGBTQ+ “family-friendly” parades and the relabeling of sexual predators as minor attracted persons, the agenda to sexualize and destroy our children is blatantly obvious.

And now we have another atrocity to add to the list: Mattel’s new line of “Wicked” Barbies based on the up-and-coming movie starring Ariana Grande feature a link to a porn website on the back of the boxes.

Mattel is claiming that it was “just a giant mistake,” says Allie Beth Stuckey skeptically.

“If they are targeting kids — little girls ages 4+ — I think it is of utmost importance to get the link correct on the back of the box,” she says.

Although Mattel has issued a statement calling the incident an “unfortunate error” and promising the company is “taking immediate action to remedy this,” it’s hard to believe that this wasn’t intentional.

“I cannot imagine something like this slipping through the cracks at a place like Mattel. You've got so many hands and so many eyes that a product like this has to go through,” says Allie, pointing out that this “misprint” has major consequences.

“It's not just like it got sent to some unpurchased domain and it was just, you know, a letter off. … This was an entire word off, and you would think that there would be someone employed at Mattel or someone on the ‘Wicked’ production end of things that would have tested the URL,” she criticizes.

Currently, the products are “no longer available” or appear to be “out of stock” on vendors’ websites. Mattel has also advised that consumers who have already purchased the product “discard their packaging.”

Even still, many are not convinced that this was actually a misprint.

Libs of TikTok certainly isn’t. In a tweet posted last Sunday, the account expressed its skepticism.

Allie agrees and recalls the semi-recent Balenciaga scandal when the company created a line of bondage/BDSM teddy bear handbags. Some of the advertising included children. One ad also featured the documents for “a Supreme Court decision that involved child sex abuse material.”

Like Mattel, Balenciaga claimed it was “just a giant mistake.”

While she hopes she’s wrong, Allie thinks that there are people at these mega corporations who are “sick and twisted and nefarious.”

To hear more about the scandal, watch the episode above.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.