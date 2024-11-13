'Wicked' games: Mattel makes mortified mea culpa after porn promo mix-up

Mattel "deeply regrets" printing a link to a pornographic website on the packaging for a "Wicked" doll aimed at children.

The URL misprint linked to a porn site that requires people to be 18 years or older to enter. Barbie toy producer Mattel has issued an apology after customers noticed that its "Wicked" dolls mistakenly directed customers to the website of the Wicked Pictures pornographic movie studio, instead of the correct WickedMovie.com site.

The 'Wicked' dolls are listed on eBay for as much as $350.

Mattel released a statement on the X-rated error to the Hollywood Reporter on Sunday: "Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page."

"We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this," the toy company said. "Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children."

Mattel added, "Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information."

Users on social media shared photos and videos of the salacious slip-up.

The dolls are advertised for children aged four and up.

Mattel said the company is in the process of yanking the toys from the shelves at retailers, including Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart.

While the "Wicked" dolls retail for around $25, the accidentally adult versions have already been listed on eBay for as much as $350.

"Inspired by Universal Pictures' 'Wicked,' the singing Glinda fashion doll captures the lovable, memorable moment from the film," the description of the doll read on Mattel's website. "Press the button and sing along with clips of her iconic song, 'Popular.' The kind-hearted character wears a removable, soft pink gown accessorized with hairclips and shoes. Her long, blonde hair completes the movie look for endless styling fun!"

"Highlighting the magic of sisterhood and friendship, 'Wicked' dolls make an inspiring gift for kids to play out their biggest dreams," the toy company added. "Glinda doll wears a soft, removable, pink ombre dress with puff sleeves and features her long blonde hair – use her hair clip accessories to create even more Glinda-fied styles and looks!"

The dolls were released to coincide with the release of Universal's adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical on Nov. 22. "Wicked" features Grammy and Tony-winning actress Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum singer Ariana Grande as Glinda.

