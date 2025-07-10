Wikipedia co-founder: Epstein, elite rings, and occult portals — what they don’t want you to know

Co-founder of Wikipedia Larry Sanger found God in an unconventional way.

When he was introduced by a friend to the world of Jeffrey Epstein and the elites, he was forced to reckon with the idea that our culture is ruled by those who will do anything to defend their own immoral horrors.

“A friend of mine was opening my eyes to the existence of various — call them elite pedophile rings. Epstein was not the only one. You can look up the NXIVM case,” Sanger tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable.”

“And then there’s, like, ‘Pedowood,’ which is what we call the prevalence of pedophilia in Hollywood. It’s very weird that a lot of the people who are involved, or at least accused of being involved, in such activities have occult beliefs,” he continues.

According to Sanger, his friend knew some of these people personally and confirmed that’s why “they use all of these symbols,” like “the old one-eye.”

“People still notice that, but they used to do that all the time. I think they avoid it now, but generally speaking, a lot of movie posters would show up with this. That’s an occult symbol,” he explains.

Those who partake in these morally bankrupt rituals are willing to put a lot on the line to defend them, which Sanger explains must “at least mean that the spirit world is true” and that “demons exist.”

And because it opened his eyes to evil, he realized that its opposite, good, exists as well.

“Doesn’t that mean that it’s possible that God exists?” he says.

And that’s why, as he found himself digging deeper into the occult, he did not want to “open any portals.”

“I didn’t want to get into it,” he tells Stuckey. “But one thing I learned is that if you look at Masonic symbology, it’s based on a lot of Old Testament, like, temple symbology. What occultists like to do is to invert biblical symbols.”

“So, in other words, pervert them, twist them,” he adds.

