3 lowlights from California governor debate prove one thing: Gavin Newsom isn’t the worst Democrat

On Wednesday, the first major televised California gubernatorial debate was hosted by Nexstar Media Group. Six leading candidates participated: Democrats Xavier Becerra, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer, and Matt Mahan; and Republicans Chad Bianco and Steve Hilton.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales watched the debate and came away with one conclusion: Some Democrats are so bad, they make even Gavin Newsom — one of the most far-left governors in America’s history — look almost competent.

“Things are looking bleak when California Governor Gavin Newsom looks like a good governor, a good leader,” she sighs. “And I got to tell you, he looks like a rock star right now compared to the Democrats who are trying to win his job in the election.”

“This isn’t a compliment to Gavin Newsom. That’s just how bad everyone else is.”

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara reviews three lowlights from the debate.

Candidates were asked about President Trump’s Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America’s Truck Drivers executive order. Signed in April 2025, the order directs federal agencies to strictly enforce English proficiency requirements for commercial truck and bus drivers while cracking down on non-domiciled (foreign/non-resident) CDLs by limiting them mostly to specific temporary work visa holders and improving background checks — all in the name of road safety.

Predictably, three out of the four Democrats strongly opposed the policy. Xavier Becerra called it “reckless”; Katie Porter vowed she would “absolutely fight the Trump administration” to protect Californians from Trump; and Tom Steyer equated requiring English understanding to “racial profiling.”

Sara can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of these responses to what is a commonsense safety policy.

“I actually don’t care if you have, like, Whitey McWhiterson from Norway or Sweden who comes here and doesn’t speak a lick of English,” she quips in response to Steyer.

Referencing Porter, she gibes, “She said, ‘We have to protect Californians.’ Yeah, I think Californians are like, ‘I would like to also not just be run over by a truck driver who shouldn’t be here, who can’t read the road signs.”’

“You can never have nice things in California. That’s the rule. It’s unwritten, but that’s what the Democrats have decided,” Sara concludes.

In another part of the debate, the candidates were asked to give Newsom a letter grade on his performance handling homelessness.

Both Republicans gave Newsom an F, while Democrats gave him three B’s and one A.

“The homelessness is out of control. Anyone who has been to California understands that,” Sara says.

But the best moment in the debate in Sara’s view was when Katie Porter was asked about the viral Politico video from October 2025 showing her berating a staffer with phrases like, “Get out of my f**king shot!”

The first words out of Porter’s mouth were, “I apologized that day to that staffer four years ago.”

Sara can’t stress enough how critical it is that a Republican wins the California governor’s race.

“[California] is such a hellhole,” she says.

“Republicans, this is probably your last chance. It may be gone if you guys don’t take it back.”

To hear more of Sara’s commentary and watch clips from the debate, check out the episode above.

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