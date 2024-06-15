Abortion pill by MAIL is legal; Supreme Court unanimously rejects lawsuit

The result of the first major abortion case to be brought to the Supreme Court since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022 has disheartened many in the pro-life movement.

The case, FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, was an organization of physicians challenging the FDA’s loosened regulations on the abortion pill — which women can now get by mail without an in-person doctor’s office visit. The Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit.

“I do know enough about law to be dangerous,” Sara Gonzales comments, noting that the Supreme Court’s decision was “more about whether or not this group even had the standing to sue, rather than all of the nuts and bolts of it.”

The opinion was written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and according to his opinion the court found that the plaintiffs had not met the threshold for a lawsuit in the first place. One of the reasons was that they hadn’t proved that the FDA’s relaxed regulatory requirements could result in injury.

“So they’re not saying ‘we don’t understand the problem that you have with this,'" Gonzales explains. “This is why it was unanimous, because the decision wasn’t about the morality of it; it was of course just about the technicality.”

However, Gonzales believes the abortion pill shouldn’t be so available.

“What they are doing, particularly with this drug, is in my opinion criminal,” Gonzales says. “If you go by their own label, go by the FDA’s own label, okay, roughly one in 25 women who take these chemical abortion drugs have to end up going to the emergency room, and that is of course assuming that they don’t bleed out on the bathroom floor first.”

“The FDA under the direction of the Biden-Harris regime is allowing these women to take these high-risk drugs without being under care of a doctor, without even physically going in to a doctor,” she continues, relating it to the back-alley coat-hanger abortions the left has threatened.

“What is so different about this?” she asks.

