After federal assault indictment, family who allegedly attacked TPUSA’s Savanah Hernandez granted restraining orders against her

On April 11, Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez was allegedly physically assaulted by a family of three while filming an anti-ICE protest in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Protesters Christopher Ostroushko, Deyanna Ostroushko, and their daughter Paige Ostroushko allegedly surrounded her, shoved her to the ground, and attacked her after identifying her as a conservative journalist.

The three were federally indicted on April 29, facing charges including assault on a journalist and interfering with a federally protected activity; they pleaded not guilty.

Now there’s another development in the story: The Ostroushkos have filed for numerous restraining orders against Savanah.

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Savanah shares the details with BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales.

“These radical leftists are always the same. They attack first and then play the victim immediately after,” sighs Sara.

“And unfortunately, that's exactly what's playing out again. The family who attacked my friend Savanah Hernandez on camera … now claiming they're actually the real victims, and they are actually weaponizing the legal system against her.”

Chris, Deyanna, and Paige Ostroushko each filed for and were granted ex parte restraining orders against Savanah in Minnesota state court.

“This is [Chris'] page of complaints against me ... a full page of complaints against me and his rationale as to why he needed a restraining order against me because I am so scary and he's in fear of his life,” Savanah laughs, noting that in his list of complaints, Chris documented that she is “almost six feet tall,” when she in reality she is only 5’4’’.

“Apparently, per the entire family, I'm a well-known agitator for Turning Point USA … and I was just swinging on this whole family for no reason in front of the Whipple ICE facility and I'm a huge monster,” she adds.

Paige’s restraining order, Savanah explains, claims that Savanah was the attacker, even though multiple video angles show the Ostroushko family allegedly swarming her, blowing whistles in her ear, shoving her into a fence, and slamming her to the ground — actions that led to their federal indictment for assaulting a journalist on federal property.

“Paige and Chris are trying to get me completely banned from the entire Whipple ICE facility, and in Paige's restraining order, she put that she wants me banned from the public sidewalk ‘where the protesters are standing,”’ Savanah tells Sara.

“Chris is even trying to get me banned — not only me, by the way, my entire family — banned from the entire county in Minnesota where he lives,” she adds.

The family have also claimed that Savanah “waged a doxxing and harassment campaign” against them.

“I've never shared their personal information,” Savanah counters, “and what they experienced was the consequences of their own actions, and I'm sorry that America didn't like watching a 300-pound man slam me to the ground.”

Since the Ostroushkos were granted ex parte (temporary) restraining orders without Savanah present, Minnesota law requires her to now appear in court to contest them. She must present evidence showing that their claims are false or unsubstantiated.

But Savanah expressed strong confidence that she will prove all accusations against her false. Not only does she have multiple videos capturing the Ostroushkos allegedly attacking her, but there’s also no evidence, she insists, of any attempt on her part to doxx them.

“Apparently they have some evidence that I don't know about. To be quite honest, Sara, I would not be surprised if they brought up an AI video. … This is the level we're at,” she says.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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