Alleged pipe bomber finally caught — and with the resume of a left-wing activist

Almost five years after the pipe bombs were found on January 6, the alleged pipe bomber has been caught.

“We’re learning a lot more, a lot more,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments. “And the more we learn, the more it stinks.”

The suspect is 30-year-old Brian Cole Jr., who lived in Woodbridge, Virginia, with his mother — and is described as a loner who had anarchist leanings and worked for his father’s bail-bond company.

“This isn’t just any bail-bonds company, OK? This is a company that has worked to free illegal immigrants from ICE facilities. So, this is a bail-bonds company with an agenda. And it happens to be a radical, liberal, leftist agenda because we also find out the family company also sued President Trump and DHS over illegal immigration and asked Biden — the Biden DOJ — to address racism,” Gonzales explains.

“They hired Black Lives Matter and George Floyd’s lawyer, Benjamin Crump, to address racism. ... So, this family that this man worked for, family company, had a whole hell of a lot of social justice activism as it turns out,” she continues, joking, “I’m sure it’s nothing.”

And according to FBI Director Kash Patel, none of the evidence now coming to light is new. Rather, it was hidden.

“The prior administration sat on the evidence for four years. There wasn’t any production of new evidence from five years ago. Here’s what we did. We went out to the country, brought in our experts, and Deputy Director Bongino led the charge and said, ‘We are going to look at every single piece of evidence again,’” Patel said in a segment on Fox News.

“We looked at 3 million lines of evidence. We went back and looked at the cellphone tower data dumps. We went back and looked at the providers and what information they provided pursuant to search warrants at the time and asked questions such as, ‘Why weren’t all the phone numbers scrubbed, and why weren’t they connected, and why wasn’t there any geolocational data done?’ Now, that is either sheer incompetence or complete intentional negligence, and neither of which is acceptable for this FBI,” Patel added.

In a separate interview on Fox News, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino lamented that he did not know “what the hell this prior leadership team was doing outside of targeting political opponents, weaponizing the FBI, destroying its reputation, embarrassing agents that are doing really good work out there.”

“It’s almost like they were intentionally trying to decimate faith in institutions. It’s horrifying,” he added.

“I do think that there were a lot of people in the Biden regime that were completely incompetent. But you cannot tell me that a whole group of investigators had all of the same evidence and somehow couldn’t get from point A to point Z,” Gonzales comments. “I just, I have a hard time believing that.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.