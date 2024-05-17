Ashley Biden’s diary is REAL, conspiracy theorists right again

President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden has confirmed that her diary was real, years after the mainstream media claimed the diary was simply a conspiracy.

“Being a conservative since COVID has just been incredible, because you keep getting called a conspiracy theorist, everything you say, you’re a far right-wing nut job,” Sara Gonzales says, adding, “and then all of what you’re saying ends up being admitted to as true years later.”

Previously, Snopes had the Ashley Biden diary story marked as “Unproven,” but it has since changed it to being “True.”

Ashley had written in her diary that she had taken showers with her dad when she was too young, felt it was inappropriate, and wrote to herself, “Was I molested? I think so.”

Gonzales notes that his recent behavior as president, where he sniffs young children pretty openly, is not appropriate either.

“Not just sniffing. Touching, grabbing shoulders, pulling them in,” Jaco Booyens says. “Remember little, little, little, little, little Jeff Sessions? Tiny Jeff Sessions, right? Jumping in front of Joe Biden and Jeff Sessions’ granddaughter when Joe Biden on the Senate floor is going in to go sniff.”

“Everybody knows it,” he adds. “His own daughter is saying, ‘Yeah, weird behavior.’”







