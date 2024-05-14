'Was I molested. I think so': Snopes' update on Ashley Biden diary fact-check spells trouble for Joe Biden

Aimee Harris moved into the former residence of Ashley Biden in Delray Beach, Florida, in 2020. Just as Hunter Biden abandoned a laptop containing damning information at a Delaware computer repair shop, Ashley Biden had left behind a diary containing troubling allegations that implicated then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in possible abuse.

After finding the diary, Harris worked in concert with Robert Kurlander to sell the document, ultimately, to Project Veritas. Kurlander and Harris pleaded guilty years later to conspiracy to transport supposedly stolen property across state lines.

Project Veritas refrained from publishing it, both out of concern for doing more harm to Ashley Biden than her father may already have and the organization's inability to "corroborate the allegation further." The National File, however, published a digital copy it allegedly received from a Project Veritas employee in October 2020.

Just as social media dutifully hid the Hunter Biden laptop story from the public ahead of the 2020 election, Politifact indicated that damning posts about the Democrat in the diary were flagged as misinformation.

Once again, the so-called misinformation of yesteryear has matured into the cold hard facts of today.

Proven

Snopes has updated its fact-check page on the diary, confirming both that the diary belonged to Ashley Biden and that the president's daughter accused him of inappropriate behavior.

The page previously indicated that the claim that "a diary authored by U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, describes inappropriate actions toward her taken by the president when she was a child" was "unproven."

Up until this month, the Snopes entry indicated the claim was unproven because "the authenticity of this document or the images published by National File have not been confirmed."

The fact-check outfit was compelled to change its tune after Ashley Biden, 42, once again confirmed the diary was hers in an April 8 letter to the judge overseeing Harris' case in New York.

"I am deeply saddened that I even have to write this letter because my personal private journal was stolen and sold for profit," wrote Ashley Biden.

While admitting the document was hers, Ashley Biden attempted to cast doubt on the veracity of her various entries, suggesting they were "stream-of-consciousness thoughts."

'Was I molested. I think so.'

"Repeatedly, I hear others grossly misinterpret my once-private writings and lob false accusations that defame my character and those of the people I love," added Ashley Biden.

'Showers w/ my dad'

In one of the more troubling entries in the diary, penned in January 2019, Ashley Biden explores the causes of her "sexual trauma" and apparent sex addiction.

"I know it's not the healthiest way to deal with things but @ least it's better than drugs," wrote the president's daughter.

Ashley Biden then indicated that her unchecked sex drive may have been the result of childhood trauma.

"Hyper-sexualized @ a young age. What is this due to? Was I molested. I think so — I can't remember specifics but I do remember trauma — I remember not liking the Woolzacks house, I remember somewhat being sexualized with Caroline [Biden, her cousin]; I remember having sex with Friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate), Being turned on when I wasn't suppose to be."

Biden boosters like Ed Krassenstein appear keen to downplay the contents of the diary. Others think Snopes' about-face and the corresponding confirmation of the diary's authenticity could change the outcome of the 2024 election.

Legal scholar Robert P. George, director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions at Princeton University, noted that the Snopes update "strikes me as what Joe Biden might describe as a 'big [expletive] deal.' Imagine if it were Ivanka Trump making the accusation against her father. Does this give those Democrats who've been looking for an excuse to push Biden aside in favor of a more electable presidential candidate the justification they've been looking for?"

