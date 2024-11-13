Trump's new border czar is a NIGHTMARE for Democrats

It hasn’t even been a full week since Donald Trump won the election, but that hasn’t stopped him from already following through on one of his biggest campaign promises: border security.

“I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders (‘The Border Czar’), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt that he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job,” Trump concluded.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is thrilled, especially considering Homan has a proven track record of being quite impressive in the past.

“He was already in charge of ICE under Donald Trump, he did a tremendous job, takes this very seriously, has dedicated many years of his life to public service,” Gonzales says, noting that a recent speech of his at the Republican National Convention was incredibly comforting.

Homan began explaining everything Kamala Harris and Joe Biden did and didn’t do to prevent the immigration crisis, before sharing what the consequences were.

“Now we have a record illegal migration, a record number of women and children being sex trafficked, a record number of Americans dying from fentanyl, a record number of known suspected terrorists sneaking across our border, and here’s what you need to know. This isn’t mismanagement, this isn’t incompetence. This is by design, and it’s a choice. It’s national suicide,” Homan said in his powerful speech.

“I got a message, as a guy who spent 34 years deporting illegal aliens. I got a message to the millions of illegal aliens that Joe Biden’s releasing into our country in violation of federal law: You better start packing now,” Homan finished.

“This is what making America great again looks like,” Gonzales says.

