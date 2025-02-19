‘Curious timing’: Chernobyl BOMBED just before JD Vance meets with Zelenskyy

Shortly before Vice President JD Vance met up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a mysterious drone bombed a Chernobyl nuclear facility.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” finds it all more than a little suspicious.

“You have President Trump canceling all of Zelenskyy’s gravy train, and then, all of a sudden, you have Zelenskyy saying that there was a Russian drone that bombed Chernobyl,” Gonzales comments.

“So you’re left wondering, is this the deep state working against Trump and his administration, is Zelenskyy just saying this because he wants everyone to say, ‘Oh no, Donald Trump’s in bed with Vladimir Putin'?” she continues.

However, Russia is claiming it was not behind the attack.

“They’re like, ‘There’s no talk about strikes on nuclear infrastructure, nuclear energy facilities, any such claim isn’t true, our military doesn't do that,’” Gonzales says. “And this is all happening at the same time that JD Vance was scheduled to meet Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.”

“So it’s just very curious timing,” she adds, noting that many of the Trump administration’s detractors have been dead set on proving that he’s a “Putin puppet.”

“I mean, they’ve been doing it since day one,” she continues. “You could probably still catch Rachel Maddow saying that Donald Trump colluded with Russia, like today, even though they spent two years investigating it and ended up saying, ‘Actually, that didn’t happen.’”

“But you’ve got to believe that at least the globalists and the deep state very much don’t like the fact that Trump is trying to end the war, because they got so close multiple times, and it was the Biden administration who convinced Zelenskyy not to negotiate a peace deal,” she says, adding, “Which is insane to me.”

