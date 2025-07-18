YUGE WIN: Trump breaks America's mineral dependence on China

President Donald Trump has scored yet another win against China — as the U.S. government has successfully negotiated a mineral deal using American companies rather than relying on China for our rare earth minerals.

In 2023, the country banned exports of its own IP regarding rare earth extraction methods, waste separation methods, rare earth magnet production technology — which is used by companies like Apple, as well as for electric motors for EVs, drones, missiles, and radar.

“It is pretty significant because China produced 60% of the world’s rare earth minerals, nearly 90% of the world’s rare earth processing, and 99.9% of America’s rare earth processing,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“And of course, they’re weaponizing that control of all of these rare earth minerals and semiconductors to hurt the United States,” she continues.

“It’s crazy to rely on China for things that we really need.”

“And then you had a half-dead president named Joe Biden who didn’t do s**t about any of this. And then enter President Trump,” she adds, noting that Trump signed an executive order in March with the goal of making the United States the leading producer and processor of non-fuel minerals, including rare earth minerals.

“I’d just like to say, more promises made, promises kept. Keep this one on the list. Check it off, okay, because last week the DOD spent $400 million of preferred stock in MP Materials, which operates the only rare earth minerals mine in the United States,” Gonzales explains.

“They are now the largest shareholder of the company that owns this,” she says.

Apple has also agreed to buy $500 million worth of rare earth magnets from the same company, MP Materials. Now, the company is going to expand operations and open a second domestic magnet manufacturing facility.

“President Trump successfully reducing our country’s dependence on China in just one more way. I think that’s a win,” Gonzales adds.

