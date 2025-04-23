Trump obliterates Biden’s COVID rules for good

The Trump administration has wasted no time completely revamping the COVID-19 narrative — and has now made it official on the White House website.

The website now has a COVID-19 section, which goes into great detail explaining “misinformation” related to the virus.

“Public health officials often mislead the American people through conflicting messaging, knee-jerk reactions, and a lack of transparency. Most egregiously, the federal government demonized alternative treatments and disfavored narratives, such as the lab leak theory, in a shameful effort to coerce and control the American people’s health decisions,” the website reads.

“When those efforts failed, the Biden Administration resorted to ‘outright censorship—coercing and colluding with the world’s largest social media companies to censor all COVID-19-related dissent,’” it continues.

The website also highlights that Anthony Fauci was given a full and unconditional pardon by former President Biden.

“It is so refreshing to see this White House,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments.

“I’m glad we all trusted the plan,” BlazeTV contributor John Doyle chimes in. “We were so angry when everyone started to realize what a sham this was, we were angry with Trump for promoting it, but I will say, I think that we get a little hindsight bias and forget how freaked out even Republicans, like older Republicans, were about COVID.”

“I would just say, their entire argument was ‘trust the experts.’ So if that’s their argument, then again, it’s Anthony Fauci’s fault, because Donald Trump was trusting the expert that they placed in front of him and said, ‘This is the guy,’” Gonzales says.

“So Donald Trump wasn’t in there in a lab with little droppers trying to figure things out; he was trusting the people that he was supposed to be able to trust,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.