‘Crime spree’ feared as Tennessee judge orders release of MS-13 gang suspect Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Kilmar Abrego Garcia — the man the mainstream media labeled a “Maryland father” despite the fact that he entered the U.S. illegally and exhibits signs of MS-13 gang affiliation — might be released from criminal custody. In April, after the Supreme Court upheld an order by a federal judge, Garcia was returned to the U.S. from a Salvadoran prison, but he was soon hit with human trafficking charges and detained.

Now, another lower court judge has intervened. Tennessee Judge Barbara D. Holmes has ordered Garcia’s release from criminal custody until his trial arrives. The hearing to discuss the conditions of his release is scheduled for tomorrow.

“Overall, the Court cannot find from the evidence presented that Abrego’s release clearly and convincingly poses an irremediable to other persons or the community,” Holmes announced .

“He was extradited back to the United States to stand trial for human trafficking in Tennessee, so there's that,” scoffs Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

She then plays the bodycam footage of Garcia being pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol in 2022, which captures Garcia’s large vehicle with eight passengers inside. This footage is being used by prosecutors in his human smuggling trial to support allegations that he was transporting illegal immigrants.

But there’s more evidence that suggests Garcia poses a threat to the community. Sara plays an audio clip of Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, recounting his history of domestic abuse.

“I kept trying to get to the door basement to try to open the door, and then, like, he pushed me,” Sura said, adding that she called 911 but had to ask a neighbor for “help” since it was taking police a long time to respond.

“When [Garcia] heard me [call for help], like, he grabbed me from my hair and then he slapped me, and then the neighbor, like, he didn't know what to do. ... I have pictures of the evidence, like all the bruises,” she added, noting that the abuse was not a one-time incident.

“He would just wake up and, like, hit me, and then last Saturday ... before I went to my daughter's birthday party, he slammed me three times. ... My sister called the police because he hit me in front of my sister,” she said.

Besides the reality that Garcia is an “illegal human trafficker domestic abuser,” he’s “a really good guy,” says Sara sarcastically.

BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden predicts that if Garcia is released, “he’ll either flee and they won't be able to find him, or he'll go on and do something within his own character,” likely “something violent.”

“If criminals know that they're going to go away for a long time, they go on a crime spree. I mean we've seen it over and over and over again,” he adds.

