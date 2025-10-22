Dallas drag performer accused of grooming — after he celebrated kicking Sara Gonzales out of drag show

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales has been called everything from a transphobe to a bigot for calling out drag performers as child groomers — but now she has some seriously damning receipts.

Kiba Walker, who goes by Salem Moon, is a man she has called out many times for his “all-ages” drag performances in Dallas, Texas. Recently, Walker even celebrated kicking Gonzales out of one of his drag shows.

“And in the words of our good friend who we removed from the building, Sara Gonzales, ‘The pressure worked, y’all.’ ... She’s no longer here, and she’s not going to get in here and try to tarnish our amazing event,” Walker said.

While Walker sounded confident in his speech, Gonzales is having the last laugh.

“Well, it turns out that he was accused of trying to groom underage boys. Uh-oh,” she mocks. “Some trouble, some trouble for Kiba, who is the first to tell you that I’m the problem, I’m the crazy one.”

“I’m just a bigot for saying that perhaps it’s a bad thing when you have grown men who want to dress up and dance provocatively around young children. Maybe that’s a red flag we should be looking into,” she continues.

While she notes that Walker is “innocent until proven guilty,” she also has receipts.

“The victims have been posting about it online,” she says.

The first alleged victim goes by the online name “Blade” and posted a long exposé about Walker making advances toward him when he was a teenager.

“My experience with Kiba Walker (A.K.A. Kyle Davis or ElexVTuberEN). A recount of events from my teenage years that left me with lingering issues building trust and real connections with people. TW// Grooming, Pedophilia,” Blade wrote in a post on X , with a Google doc of his experience attached.

The grooming allegedly began when Walker slid into the 15-year-old’s DMs, offering him free singing lessons.

“Wow, what a nice gesture,” Gonzales scoffs. “That’s when he started littering in sexual references here, there. Oh, just a joke. They’re just jokes. Then that moved to flirting and then of course requests to trade nudes.”

Blade also recalled Walker sending him porn that he “liked” and making a “game out of trying to arouse him at school.”

“By the way, he also asked for videos of the kid jerking off. But I’m the witch, right? I’m just being transphobic. I’m just being transphobic for saying that any grown man who wants to perform like that in front of children is the problem,” Gonzales says.

Walker then apologized to the boy for making him uncomfortable by sexting him, and left him alone — but came back later when he was only 16 years old, at which point the unsolicited sexting got worse.

Another accuser compiled a document of similar evidence and shared it online as well.

“I know you’re sick. You’re sick to your stomach,” Gonzales tells her audience. “I’m sick to my stomach too. But I think it’s important that we expose these people for who they really are because I’m getting sick and damn tired of being told I’m just hateful.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.