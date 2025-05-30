Project Veritas TRICKS David Hogg; exposes Biden’s hidden puppet master

Project Veritas has dropped yet another undercover video, this time tricking Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg into revealing secrets regarding former President Joe Biden’s mental decline as well as who was really running the show.

“The foundational question for me is, like, how corrupt is the DNC if so many people knew, or few people knew, about Biden?” the undercover journalist asked Hogg.

“I think the fact of the matter is the DNC is always going to be a campaign arm of the president ultimately. The bigger issue was like the inner circle that was around Biden,” Hogg replied, adding, “Like Jill Biden’s chief of staff had an enormous amount of power.”

Former White House employee Deterrian Jones was also duped by the undercover journalist, chiming in that he would “avoid” Anthony Bernal, Jill Biden’s chief of staff, as he was “scary.”

“He’s just a shadowy, Wizard of Oz-type figure,” Jones told the undercover reporter. “I knew how he looked, but the general public wouldn’t know how this man looked. But he wielded an enormous amount of power. And I can’t stress to you how much power he had at the White House.”

“This one was a very interesting one,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says. “It was a male undercover journalist who somehow was able to seduce, or otherwise convince, David Hogg.”

“Maybe we need to start talking to Anthony Bernal,” she continues. “He’s a veteran staffer of both the Obama and Clinton administrations, he was Biden’s deputy campaign manager during the 2024 presidential campaign.”

Gonzales also notes that Bernal was “only one of four aids at the Rehoboth Beach House on July 18, when Biden was coerced to withdraw from the election.”

“So very clearly a part of the inner, inner circle, part of the very, very big decision for Joe Biden to step down and/or at least withdraw his name from the 2024 campaign,” she adds.

