Is the Signal chat leak a CIA spy-op or deep-state SABOTAGE?

The Trump administration is denying incompetence following the “accidental” inclusion of a journalist in a secure group chat among high-ranking officials — but not everyone is convinced there isn’t far more to the story than we’re being told.

“Complete and total CIA op,” Jason Buttrill, chief writer and researcher for Glenn Beck, tells Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“It was right before the Trump administration started dropping bombs in Yemen. Then they were accused by the Atlantic of leaking war plans, which sounds very, very, very serious,” Gonzales says. “They said this was an accidental leak to Goldberg, who is, of course, TDS, or one of the biggest opposition journalists to the administration.”

“This is like the biggest stroke of luck in the history of strikes of luck for an opposition journalist ever,” Buttrill says. “Their initial reaction was ‘this is not legit’ or ‘we were being spoofed’ or something like that. But the moment they saw the bombs started falling, all other speculation just dropped.”

“This was not a mistake,” he continues, noting that conservatives are now trying to claim that it’s possible Goldberg was under the wrong name and that’s how he gained access to the chat.

“Somebody would have had to have done that,” he says, adding that “Signal has an interesting funding history.”

“I think they were called ‘The Open Whisper’ something, but they got millions of dollars from a government organization. That government organization has ties, or it’s underneath, Radio Free Asia. Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe, those are CIA Cold War weapons from the Cold War. Direct ties and manipulation with the CIA,” Buttrill continues.

“We investigated ourselves and found that we don’t do that any more,” Gonzales chimes in, joking.

“And now, the luckiest strike in the history of lucky strikes happens to one of the biggest opposition journalists, where he’s like, ‘Oh, I just got added in, I have no idea, the contact was changed,’” Buttrill mocks, adding, “This is not a mistake; this is the deep state at work.”

