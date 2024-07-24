Did Democrats stage a COUP to remove Biden?

President Joe Biden has been AWOL for days, dropping out of the race via a statement posted to social media rather than physically addressing the American people.

Proof of life would seem to be required in a situation where the president’s health has been a notorious point of contention over the past four years — but that’s one thing the American people aren’t getting.

Even stranger is that the signature on the statement doesn’t appear to match Biden’s most recent signatures, which Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” believes might mean something more sinister.

“These are very recent signatures but now all of a sudden, it’s a completely different signature. Very curious. They all match up except the dropout,” Gonzales says conspiratorially.

And that’s not all.

“Kamala Harris dutifully played her role in this entire bait and switch,” Gonzales comments. “They were in a free fall. The campaign donations were plummeting. This was post Trump assassination attempt, the momentum had clearly shifted. We heard that Harris spoke with 300 high level Democrat donors on a phone call just two days before Joe Biden bowed out of the campaign.”

Harris then went on to raise $50 million in campaign donations after Biden dropped out.

Then, there’s the fact that Biden’s schedule appears to be non-existent.

“All we’ve seen is he broke up with his campaign by text and promised some sort of upcoming speech,” Gonzales says. “In his statement he said ‘I will speak to the nation later in this week about my decision.’”

“Isn’t it strange that Joe Biden would make the decision to drop out of the presidential race on a Sunday by a statement posted on Twitter with a signature that doesn’t match up claiming that he was going to address the nation later this week, but there’s no plan to do so yet,” she continues.

“If they overthrow their elected nominee, do you trust them to have a truly open convention?” Gonzales asks. “I guess we shouldn’t be surprised if they’ve proven already that they would fortify an election.”

