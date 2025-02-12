Democrats MELT DOWN as Elon and DOGE crack down on government spending

Elon Musk and the DOGE have been wasting no time exposing more unchecked government spending, and for some reason, the Democrats aren’t happy about it.

“The Democrats are really showing their hand here, and they’re very, very, angry about uncovering waste and fraud and corruption, and they’re not afraid to say that publicly, which I think is so bonkers,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments.

“They think that it is what the public wants, for them to say, ‘I want to stop you from saving taxpayer money.’ It is the most bizarre thing,” she adds, feigning confusion.

Most recently, Democrat Maxine Waters threw a fit while protesting President Trump’s plans to downsize or even eliminate the Department of Education while outside of the department’s building in Washington, D.C. — accosting a security guard in the process.

Waters was captured on video repeatedly asking the security guard for his ID and telling him to look at the camera so viewers would be able to see his face and recognize him.

While Waters is clearly very passionate about stopping Trump from putting an end to frivolous spending of taxpayer dollars, the president doesn't seem worried.

“We have to solve the efficiency problem. We have to solve the fraud, waste, abuse, all the things that have gone on in the government. You take a look at the USAID, the kind of fraud in there, where the money is going,” he told Brett Baier in an interview on Fox News.

“We’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars of money that’s going to places where it shouldn’t be going, where if I read a list, you’d say, ‘This is ridiculous,’” he continued, adding, “You’ve read the same lists, and there are many that you haven’t even seen. It’s crazy. It’s a big scam.”

Gonzales is standing firm in her belief of what the president can accomplish, saying, “He’s going to shine a light on all the cockroaches, so scatter while you can.”

