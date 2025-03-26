The Department of Education is on Trump’s chopping block

The money going into the education system may have increased, but test scores have taken a serious nosedive. Which is why President Donald Trump is not set on reforming the Department of Education but on disbanding it in its entirety.

“This is another promise made, promise kept,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” says, adding, “What a turning point in American history.”

“I mean, we fought a war for far less than what they’re doing to us now, and you look at the bloat, and you look at how big they’ve become, how powerful they’ve become, how much power they’ve taken away from you, and how much say they have in every aspect of your life,” she continues.

And it’s not just what the Department of Education has become, but what it’s always been.

“They’ve burned $3 trillion of taxpayer money. You’ve had this government education that has led to poorly educated students in a system that is designed for social conformity, not individual excellence,” Gonzales says.

And White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is in full agreement.

“The Department of Education was founded in the 1970s, and since then, we have spent more than $3 trillion on this federal bureaucracy. What has been the return on that investment for the American taxpayer? Levels that are less than ideal, less than proficient,” Leavitt said in a statement.

“Our children’s test scores are incredibly concerning when it comes to reading rates, literacy rates, math, and science test scores. The numbers prove that, and this president is finally taking much-needed action to return education to where it belongs, and that’s to educators closest to students in their classrooms, in their respective states,” she added.

“We’re sending this back to the states,” Gonzales comments. “It’s going to be up to you now. We’re going to relinquish the power that we have stolen from the states and return it where it belongs.”

