DeSantis: 1 / Disney: 0 — Disney drops lawsuit against Florida governor

Disney is no match for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

Last February, DeSantis signed House Bill 9B, which established the central Florida tourism oversight board as a replacement for Disney’s long-standing Reedy Creek improvement district. This put an end to the tax breaks and power that Disney held in the Sunshine State.

While Disney tried to sue DeSantis, the company just agreed to drop the lawsuit.

“It turns out when you do things like try to sexually indoctrinate children and confuse them, it turns out you’re held accountable in Florida,” Sara Gonzales says.

Blaze TV contributor Matthew Marsden has some wishes of his own for Disney.

“I hope they go bankrupt,” he says, adding, “I think they’re an evil corporation.”

Gonzales agrees, calling Disney “just garbage.”

“There’s no fixing it, because no matter how many people you have at a lower level who are good people or good at their jobs or whatever, the executives are making these decisions, and it affects the entire company,” she says.

What’s happening to Disney is what happens when ordinary people fight back against the wokeness infiltrating major companies that once seemed too big to fail.

“What we need to do is support other things and give them an alternative,” Marsden says.

Adam Johnson agrees, noting that what’s happened to many of the child Disney stars is good enough reason to stay away.

“Look at how all the Disney kids turned out right,” Johnson says. “That right there should have been enough information of who these people were at the core of them. Because those kids were around the people who were producing all these things.”

“I just can’t wrap my head around a stranger wanting to talk to my child about sex,” he adds.

