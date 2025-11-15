Did Trump take down Epstein? This email changes EVERYTHING

Democrats thought they had the smoking gun to incriminate Donald Trump, but the email release might have vindicated Trump and confirmed what Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) once let slip — that Trump was an FBI informant sent to lock up Jeffrey Epstein.

In one of the Epstein emails, he writes, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. Virginia spent hours at my house with him. He has never once been mentioned. Police chief, etc. I’m 75% there.”

“This continues to point toward the fact that President Trump may have been an FBI informant who actually turned Epstein in, because ... a few months ago when we were talking about all of the Epstein files, Mike Johnson seemed to accidentally slip,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains.

“He said it so casually, and he very clearly said, ‘He was an FBI informant,’ and then had to walk it back,” she continues. “But you can’t put the genie back in the bottle. This was a very big revelation from Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.”

- YouTube Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

“He’s not saying what Epstein did is a hoax. It’s a terrible, unspeakable evil. He believes that himself, when he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff,” Johnson said in an interview, stumbling through that last sentence as if he made a mistake.

“So when you start piecing that together with what we have today, which is Michael Wolff, who was in some of these emails ... he’s the journalist who hates President Trump. He has written many books about how much he hates President Trump, and he was in constant communication with Jeffrey Epstein trying to figure out how to blackmail Donald Trump. Not a very good guy,” Gonzales comments.

And in an interview on the “PBD Podcast” with Patrick Bet-David, Wolff admitted that “Epstein believed that it was Trump who first informed the police about what was going on at Epstein’s house.”

“And from that point on, they were ... nothing but bitter enemies,” Wolff added.

“So you have Michael Wolff, who hates President Trump, who loves the sex trafficker, good friends. He’s besties with the sex trafficker. And he says that the sex trafficker really, really thought that President Trump was the one who went to law enforcement about him. In fact, it turned them into enemies,” Gonzales says.

“And then you have Mike Johnson, oopsies, accidentally saying that President Trump was an FBI informant. And then you have Jeffrey Epstein’s emails that say that he’s 75% there. He thinks that Trump had done something. ‘The dog that hasn’t barked is Trump,’” she continues.

“I don’t think the Democrats thought this thing through when they decided to just release all of this, but I mean, I guess they’d have to have brains to be able to think it through,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.