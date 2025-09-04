Disgusting: Even Tim Walz cheers false rumors of Trump’s death

Over the holiday weekend, rumors began circulating on the left that President Donald Trump had passed away after going several days without a public appearance — but he quickly shut them down.

“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Aug. 31st. “Also, DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE! President DJT.”

“The left was really excited,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments. “There was, like, a gleam in their eye. You know, usually they have dead eyes. I think it’s 'cause they take too many SSRIs, but they usually have the dead eyes.”

On August 30, “Donald Trump” was the number-one trending topic on X after the left began excitedly repeating that the president was nowhere to be seen.

In the trending sidebar on X, it revealed that 49,000 posts claimed that “TRUMP IS DEAD,” 17,500 posts claimed that “TRUMP DIED,” and 110,000 posts said “It Happened.”

Even Tim Walz got in on the deranged and deluded excitement.

“You get up in the morning and you doomscroll through things — although I will say this. The last few days you woke up thinking there might be news,” Walz told an audience, to laughter. “Just saying, there will be news sometime.”

“Breaking: People die,” Gonzales comments, disgusted.

“Or is that his cowardly call to violence?” BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens chimes in. “Because that’s what they really want. What a sick, sick human being. I don’t recall ever in this network or anyone here ever talking about wanting Joe Biden to lose his life.”

“They say the quiet parts out loud, at least,” he continues. “So let them announce themselves.”

