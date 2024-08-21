Chaos at the DNC: AOC debuts NEW accent and Project 2025 hysteria hits new highs

The Democratic National Convention has been going as anyone who follows the party’s antics would expect — chaotic and embarrassing.

“Total chaos both inside and outside the venue, lots of screaming, crying, and everything was fake and gay,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments, noting that the hysteria over Project 2025 at the convention has been alive and well.

Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow took the stage carrying a copy of Project 2025 and gave a speech that lacked even a drop of self awareness.

“Donald Trump would be able to weaponize the Department of Justice to go after his political opponents. He could even turn the FBI into his own personal police force,” McMorrow said as the crowd booed. “That is not how it works in America. That’s how it works in dictatorships.”

“Correct!” Gonzales comments. “That is how it works in dictatorships, and I’m just wondering if they even understand the irony, right? Like do they have the self-awareness — 91 indictments, and throughout the night they touted the 34 felony charges against Donald Trump.”

“He’s a felon because you guys did it first,” she adds.

AOC also took the stage, and as Gonzales notes, her speech had “zero substance.” Rather, it served as an opportunity to yell in a new accent that she seems to have just discovered.

“I for one am tired of hearing about how a two-bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life,” AOC yelled in her new accent while thrashing her hands about wildly.

“Everyone’s turning black in the Democrat Party,” Gonzales says, confused.

