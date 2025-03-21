Federal judge tries to protect USAID from being dismantled by DOGE

Activist judges are ramping up their attacks on the Trump administration, as Maryland District Judge Theodore Chuang is attempting to keep Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency from cutting wasteful spending in USAID.

Chuang has ordered the Trump administration to stop dismantling USAID, claiming the effort to shut it down likely violates the Constitution. He went on to say that the actions harm not only the plaintiffs but also the public interest because they “deprive the public’s elected representatives in Congress of their congressional authority to decide whether, when, and how to close down the agency created by Congress.”

Chuang also claimed that “the court finds the defendants' actions taken to shut down USAID on an accelerated basis, including its apparent decision to permanently close USAID headquarters without the approval of a duly appointed USAID officer, likely violated the U.S. Constitution in multiple ways.”

“This is just so crazy to me,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments. “The lengths that these Obama-appointed judges, in most cases they are Obama-appointed, will go to try to prevent President Trump and Elon, who they call the ‘first buddy,’ which I think is so cute, from literally helping the American taxpayers.”

“I would say that's 100% in the public interest, and they don’t want it to happen,” she adds.

BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens couldn’t agree more — but thinks it's a good thing people like Chuang are making their case.

“They are showing you who to get rid of. It’s as simple as that. I want more of them to come out with it, I want more of them to be activists and be vocal about it, and they need to be fired or replaced or whatever it takes to get them out. It’s as simple as that,” Booyens says.

