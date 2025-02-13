Four reasons Super Bowl LIX proves that America is 'SO BACK'

“We joke when we say ‘we are so back,’ but, like … we are so back!” says Sara Gonzales in response to last weekend’s Super Bowl.

From the pro-America commercials and Trump’s attendance to athletes sharing their faith to Taylor Swift getting booed by the crowd, Super Bowl LIX is proof that America is on a new path.

Sara was particularly impressed with the Secret Service recruitment ad that played. After massive failures on the part of the Secret Service last year that nearly resulted in the death of President Trump, it was heartening to see an ad that unabashedly celebrates America and motivates people to want to join the agency and serve their country.

BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens points out that even before this ad, military recruitment levels have been “skyrocketing.”

“Look at all the players in Super Bowl week. … Look how many of them spoke of their faith,” he adds.

Some of the Super Bowl players who have been outspoken about their Christian faith include Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Carson Wentz, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. There are numerous players from other NFL teams who have boldly shared their faith as well.

On another positive note, Donald Trump became the first sitting president in U.S. history to attend a Super Bowl game, further solidifying him as a president who is truly for the people. When the camera panned to him, the crowd erupted in applause and cheers.

Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, however, didn’t receive the same warm welcome. When the camera put her on the jumbotron, she was booed mercilessly by many of the 65,000 people in the stands.

Booyens says that the Super Bowl is evidence that America is done pandering to a small, vocal minority.

“America didn't really stray,” he says. “What happened was there was a very small amount of people that were very, very well funded aligned with the mainstream media that tried to convince us that … we've moved past patriotism” and that now “we're progressive.”

Those days, it appears, are over. The Super Bowl is just one of many examples.

To hear the rest of the panel’s commentary, watch the clip above.

