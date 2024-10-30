Party of hypocrisy: Soros-funded DA gunning for Elon Musk

Elon Musk is offering a million-dollar giveaway in swing states for Americans who choose to sign a petition that simply says “I support the U.S. Constitution.”

While Musk is only referencing things like the Constitution, free speech, and the Second Amendment, Soros-backed Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, is claiming Musk’s move is “election interference” and has begun a lawsuit against the owner of X.

The Department of Justice has also warned that Musk’s giveaway “might violate federal election law.”

“Democrats about lost their damn mind,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” says, adding, “They’re like, ‘You can’t do that, a billionaire getting involved in politics? That’s not allowed. Well, it’s allowed when we do it, but it’s not allowed when you do it.’”

But Musk isn’t giving up without a fight.

“America Pack is kind of the anti-Soros pack. You know, something’s got to be done about it. I don’t know what’s up with that guy, but honestly, putting DAs in, it’s like the joker’s in charge. Electing DAs that don’t prosecute crime is insane,” Musk told a crowd after the Democrats' backlash.

What’s interesting about the Democrats' claim that Musk is “influencing the election” is that all he’s doing is giving money to Americans willing to say they support America’s founding documents.

“He’s not influencing an election,” Gonzales says. “If there’s one party that is very clearly the party of the Constitution, that is very clearly the party of free speech, the party of your right to own firearms, the party of all of the things that are described in the Constitution.”

“That’s not our fault if that’s today’s Republican Party,” she adds.

Meanwhile, the DAs who have been actively fighting to destroy Donald Trump and the American conservative movement are completely in the pocket of George Soros.

“August 2020, $78 million. This is how much George Soros spent on politics in one year alone. $78 million. You think that’s influencing an election?” Gonzales asks.

“How about this? 2022, Soros pumped $128 million into Democratic efforts to preserve majorities. Uh oh, uh oh, that’s election interference,” she continues. “No, he’s for Democrats, it’s not election interference. It’s only election interference when they’re for conservatives.”

