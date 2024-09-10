HORROR! Haitians caught eating PETS and ducks in Kamala's Ohio

Haitian immigrants eating their neighbors' pets on the streets of America likely wasn’t on your 2024 bingo card — but that doesn’t matter, because it’s happening anyway.

And it’s not happening in big cities but in small towns that are being completely overrun by immigrants, like Springfield, Ohio.

The town boasts 60,000 residents, who have been overwhelmed with up to 20,000 undocumented Haitian immigrants. The influx has placed immense strain on local infrastructure, public safety, and essential services.

Now, the community is in absolute chaos.

“How did this happen? How did we get here?” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” asks.

“That is not bringing in a few people to help some folks out,” guest Jack Posobiec comments. "That is clear and obvious operationalized immigration flow.”

Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, was hit especially hard during the 2020 pandemic, as the country is incredibly reliant on food imports, which account for 50% of all available food.

“When that happened, they saw violence, they saw crime that reached epic proportions, they had warlords who were fighting to control all of the little food supply that they had, and so they had a lot of Haitian migrants who fled the area,” Gonzales explains.

One concerned citizen took the podium at a Springfield City Commission Meeting and said that while he doesn’t blame the immigrants for where they’re from, he does blame the people who are bringing them to Ohio.

“That’s what they’re used to, bro,” the man said. “They’re in the park, grabbing up ducks by their neck, and cutting their head off and walking off with them and eating them.”

“Import the third world, become the third world. It really is that simple,” Gonzales comments, noting that the mainstream media and the left have been working overtime to claim that none of this is really happening.

One Springfield, Ohio, citizen also sent out a warning to neighbors, writing, “Warning to all about our beloved pets & those around us!!”

The citizen wrote that her neighbors’ daughters’ friend had lost her cat — only to find it hanging from a branch like a deer would be for butchering.

“They were carving it up to eat,” she explained, adding, “I’ve been told they are doing this to dogs, they have been doing it at Snyder Park with the ducks and geese, as I was told that last bit by the rangers and police.”

Another video circulating on social media shows a woman getting arrested after killing and eating a cat on the street, though whether or not she’s a Haitian immigrant has been a source of controversy.

Gonzales is horrified.

“I don’t care what your culture is in Haiti, okay? I don’t care that you come from the third world. You don’t come here and eat our pets.”

