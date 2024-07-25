DC police under ATTACK by pro-Hamas rioters; is this the REAL insurrection?

Anti-Israel protesters are releasing their rage on Washington, D.C., as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress in the nation’s capital.

Blaze Media’s national correspondent Julio Rosas was on the scene and captured video of the violent protests as protesters clashed with police and tore down American flags.

They then replaced them with the Palestinian flag.



“I question why the hell they’re here,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments. Head researcher for Glenn Beck, Jason Buttrill, is in firm agreement.

“This enrages me. I don’t even want to watch it again. It’s insane,” Buttrill says.

“That is not free speech when you’re ripping those flags down. It’s a government building. You’re ripping those flags off of a government building. Even if it was a private building, you’re not allowed to do that,” he adds.

Gonzales recalls the January 6 protesters receiving extremely harsh punishments for doing much less — like Adam Johnson, who was photographed smiling and waving as he moved a lectern 30 feet.

“What’s the charge every time someone peels out on a flag, Pride flag, on the street. It’s a hate crime. But they can do that crap,” Buttrill says angrily.

John Doyle is also in agreement.

“Every state throughout history has always had something approximating a blasphemy law, whether it was like a religious monarchy or any state. There’s going to be something that you’re not allowed to criticize or defame. And in America, right now, it’s the woke stuff. I mean you can’t peel out over a Pride flag mural, you can’t peel out over the Black Lives Matter street in D.C.,” Doyle says.

“If you do that, you will be prosecuted. You will be arrested. And that doesn’t go for the American flag as a symbol of American people,” he continues, adding, “The only consequence that you face nowadays is if you are actually like a patriot, like if you are taking an unguided tour of the Capitol. They launch the biggest investigation in the history of the DOJ.”

