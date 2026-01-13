ICE agent POV video in Renee Good shooting — who does it absolve?

While the left continues to melt down over the ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, new video from the agent’s POV has emerged — and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales believes it’s the proof needed to absolve the agent of any wrongdoing.

“You’ll notice as soon as she starts, she realizes, ‘I’m gonna hit this guy.’ Her wife, who has just bailed from the car ... she’s out there with her phone, and she’s harassing the agents, and you’ll hear her wife say, ‘Drive, baby, drive,’” Gonzales explains on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

When one agent asks Good to get out of the car, the new video instead reveals that she hits the ICE agent with her car.

“You’re there to harass them. You’re there to cause problems. You’re there to do exactly what you just did. F**k around and find out. That’s where I’m at,” Gonzales says.

“The worst part about it is that her son or daughter, her 6-year-old, is now orphaned. That sucks. I hate that for that child,” she continues, pointing out that the child’s father has already passed away as well.

However, despite the child’s tragic situation, Good appeared to have arrived on the scene with the intention of filming herself harassing the ICE officers.

“The Daily Mail released video showing she got there four minutes earlier, as I mentioned, stops, lets her wife out of the car so they could get their Instagram likes, so she could start recording everything and harassing the ICE agents and recording herself harassing the ICE agents,” Gonzales says.

“And then it shows when she drove off, she backed up and sped towards the officer. ... In fact, she waited until she got to the middle of the road, as you can see, and just forgot how to drive,” she adds.

