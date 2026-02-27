The unlikeliest person may have just defended Trump about Epstein — under oath

Former President Bill Clinton stated during his Friday deposition that President Donald Trump never gave him any indication he was involved with convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

The committee deposed his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the day prior. During her testimony, she seemed to throw Bill Clinton under the bus by deferring most of their questions to her husband, lawmakers reported.

'I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.'

Epstein reportedly visited the White House 17 times during the Clinton administration. Flight logs revealed that Bill Clinton took 26 flights on Epstein's plane, including international trips to Bangkok, Rwanda, Russia, and China. Clinton's last known documented trip on Epstein's plane was in November 2003.

Ahead of Friday's hearing, Clinton shared his opening statement to the public.

"As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing — I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals," he wrote.

Clinton advocated justice and healing for the "girls and women whose lives Jeffrey Epstein destroyed."

He framed his relationship with Epstein as a "brief" acquaintanceship that "ended years before his crimes came to light." He claimed he "never witnessed during our limited interactions any indication of what was truly going on," insisting that he "had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing."

"I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong," Clinton wrote.

The former president warned in his opening statement that he would often answer lawmakers' questions with, "I don't recall."

"That might be unsatisfying. But I'm not going to say something I'm not sure of. This was all a long time ago," he stated.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) responded to Clinton's opening statement in a post on X, writing, "We've added a new question for former President Bill Clinton to the top of the list: Do you suffer from dementia or memory loss?"

Clinton was impeached by the House in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice. In a 2001 statement, Clinton confessed to providing false testimony under oath and acknowledged violating a judge's discovery orders. He conceded that he had "tried to walk a fine line between acting lawfully and testifying falsely," admitting that some of his responses "were false."

During a break in Clinton's Friday deposition, Chairman Comer addressed reporters to share a comment the former president made. Comer explained that Clinton stated President Donald Trump "has never said anything to me to make me think he was involved" with Epstein.

"I know there's a lot of curiosity about President Trump. I thought that was an interesting thing that President Clinton said," Comer stated.

