‘Ask my husband’: Hillary Clinton throws Bill under the bus during Epstein deposition, reports indicate

During her Thursday deposition, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton distanced herself from Jeffrey Epstein, urging lawmakers to direct many of their questions about the convicted sexual predator to her husband, former President Bill Clinton, whose hearing was scheduled for the following day.

While video and transcript of Hillary Clinton’s deposition have not yet been released to the public, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) stated that she repeatedly claimed she did not remember ever meeting Epstein and deferred the lawmakers’ questions to her husband.

“The number of times that she said, ‘I don’t know, you’ll have to ask my husband,’ was more than a dozen,” Comer told reporters after Hillary Clinton’s deposition.

“She said many times under oath that she had never met Jeffrey Epstein,” he explained during an interview with Fox News. “The reason she was asked so many times is, we kept presenting new items of evidence: emails from Epstein where he implied that he was very close with the Clinton family, including Hillary; emails that implied that he set up the Clinton Foundation, that he was one of the biggest donors and one of the main early seed-money raisers for the Clinton Global Initiative.”

Hillary Clinton reportedly denied involvement in the Clinton Global Initiative while she was a U.S. senator. According to Comer, she referred to Epstein as “a con artist.”

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley reacted to the committee’s reports of Hillary Clinton’s deposition, stating that she “seemed to sort of throw Bill under the bus.”

Members of the committee agreed to hold the closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, rather than requiring the Clintons to travel to Washington, D.C. This decision came after months of resistance from the couple and a vote finding them in contempt of Congress.

Despite initially defying congressional subpoenas, the Clintons had pushed for their depositions this week to be held as public hearings, which the committee denied.

Comer previously explained that the initial depositions had to be held in private but that the committee would consider public hearings afterward. However, Comer stated that video and transcript from the depositions would be released to the public.

Following Hillary Clinton’s Thursday deposition, she shut down any future chance of her participating in a public hearing.

“I’m not going to do it again,” she told reporters. “They had a chance to do it in public, and I wish they had done it in public.”

