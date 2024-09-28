‘I’m from a middle-class family’: Kamala crashes and burns in friendly MSNBC interview

You know it’s bad when not even the friendly setting of an interview with MSNBC can make Kamala Harris sound coherent.

“This may be the reason why they’ve got all this internal polling showing that people are panicking,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments, noting that the interview was “disastrous” despite Kamala “sitting down with someone who clearly already loved her.”

In the interview, Kamala was asked by MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle about “Americans who don’t see themselves” in her plans.

“For those who say these policies aren’t for me, what do you say to them?” Ruhle asked.

“Well, if you are hardworking, if you have the dreams and the ambitions and the aspirations of what I believe you do, um, you’re in my plan,” Kamala answered. “I have to tell you I really love and am so energized by what I know to be the spirit and character of the American people.”

After rambling a little longer about “hopes and dreams,” Kamala then went into describing her “opportunity economy” and how she comes “from a middle-class family.”

“That was like a minute and 30 seconds of saying absolutely nothing,” Gonzales says.

BlazeTV investigative journalist Steve Baker is also in awe that the interview went as badly as it did considering the easy nature of the setting.

“She had the most friendly of friendly interviewers, and she still can’t reach forth and find a thought that will tie it all together in one pithy comment or response,” he says.

