‘Comrade Kamala Harris’ refuses Fox News debate — will she ‘flip-flop’ on this too?

Kamala Harris still refuses to do a live interview without the assistance of her VP pick Tim Walz, and her first debate against former President Trump is drawing closer.

And Trump does not seem worried in the slightest.

“I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden,” he continued.

Trump also confirmed that the debate will be “stand up,” and candidates will not be allowed to bring notes or “cheat sheets.”

However, according to Trump, Harris refused a Fox News debate on September 4 — but the debate will remain open “in case she changes her mind, or Flip Flops, as she has done every single one of her long held and cherished policy beliefs.”

While it was previously believed that the mics would be muted during the September 10 debate, it’s now reported that both mics will be unmuted — unlike the CNN debate Trump had with Biden.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is impressed with Trump but not so much Kamala.

“How embarrassing, how weak is this woman, that you’re running for president of the United States, the highest office of the land, and you can’t go on an interview with a friendly network, by the way, a friendly, without Tim Walz accompanying you, and you can’t do a debate unless you’re seated with notes,” Gonzales says.

Dave Landau, host of “Normal World,” is in full agreement.

“Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s doing interviews with Theo Von who’s talking about coke and hookers,” Landau says, adding, “He answers questions, though, what I do like about him, very quickly.”

“And with her, she hasn’t answered a question yet,” he continues. “Just tell me a policy. Like I know she flip-flopped on the border wall, but it’s like, tell me honestly what are you going to do. One thing. Just one thing, so I can know what your policy actually is.”







Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.