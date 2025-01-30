WATCH: Youngest press secretary in history serves up master class on destroying the mainstream media

Karoline Leavitt may be the youngest press secretary in history at 27 years old, but that doesn’t mean she’s any less prepared for the task.

The blonde bombshell left mainstream media speechless on her first day as they tried their best to break her down, hurling accusations at the new Trump administration for illegal immigration, as well as not solving every issue Biden left him in just his first week.

“3,500 arrests ICE has made so far since President Trump came back into office. Can you just tell us the numbers: How many have a criminal record versus those who are just in the country illegally?” one reporter asked Leavitt.

“All of them, because they illegally broke our nation’s laws, and therefore, they are criminals as far as this administration goes. I know the last administration didn’t see it that way, so it’s a big culture shift in our nation to view someone who breaks our immigration laws as a criminal, but that’s exactly what they are,” Leavitt responded, unfazed.

Leavitt was also grilled on the egg shortage, which she also handled perfectly.

“You mentioned the inflation executive order the president signed, but egg prices have skyrocketed since President Trump took office, so what specifically is he doing to lower those costs for Americans?” a reporter asked.

“Really glad you brought this up, because there is a lot of reporting out there that is putting the onus on this White House for the increased cost of eggs. I would like to point out to each and every one of you that in 2024, when Joe Biden was in the Oval Office, or upstairs in the residence sleeping, I’m not so sure, egg prices increased 65% in this country,” Leavitt responded.

“We also have seen the cost of everything, not just eggs, bacon, groceries, gasoline, have increased because of the inflationary policies of the last administration. As far as the egg shortage, what’s also contributing to that is that the Biden administration and the Department of Agriculture directed the mass killing of more than 100 million chickens, which has led to a lack of chicken supply in this country,” she continued. “Therefore, lack of egg supply, which is leading to the shortage.”

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is in awe, calling Leavitt’s handling of the situation “a master class in communicating with the mainstream media.”

“Watching her do it, it’s just such a breath of fresh air,” she adds.

