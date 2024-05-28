Is the new King Charles portrait demonic?

King Charles’ first official portrait since his coronation has been unveiled, painted by renowned artist Jonathan Yeo.

The oil painting, which measures about 8'6" by 6'6", showcases a massive King Charles in the uniform of the Welsh Guards — and is completely covered in red.

“This is like totally demonic,” Sara Gonzales comments, horrified. Matthew Marsden agrees.

“What’s wrong with like a classical picture?” Marsden asks, referencing the traditional style that most royal portraits are done in.

King Charles reportedly loves the portrait and took it upon himself to unveil it.

“You’ve got to have quite an ego to be like ‘Here, I am going to unveil the picture of me,’” Gonzales says.

“I’m not a big fan of Charles,” Marsden says. “He comes up with some wackadoodle stuff about the environment.”

“Well, I mean, could be because he might be a demon, according to that portrait. I’m just saying, he might be straight from hell. It looks like he is coming up from the depths of hell in that picture,” Gonzales says.

“Imagine paying for that,” Marsden adds, disturbed.

