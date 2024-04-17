Massie & MTG issue ultimatum to Rep. Mike Johnson: Resign or face motion to vacate speakership!

Majorie Taylor Greene filed a motion to vacate against Speaker Mike Johnson last month, and Thomas Massie is now joining her in her efforts to oust the speaker.

When asked by reporters whether Massie wanted Johnson to resign, he responded with a resounding “yes.”

“Yes, yeah, I asked him to resign,” Massie replied, adding that “the motion will get called” and “he’s going to lose more votes than Kevin McCarthy.”

In Johnson’s response, he claimed that the motion to vacate is “absurd” and “is not helpful to the country.”

Sara Gonzales hopes he does get ousted.

“Is it helpful that Speaker Johnson decided to bring four foreign aid and National Security bills to the floor that would fund Ukraine, Israel, Indopacific, and not include border security measures? Is that helpful for the American people?” Gonzales asks.

Eric July is in full agreement, noting that “if you are on the opposite side of Massie on anything, you are taking the wrong position.”

While July believes that representatives like Massie, Rand Paul, and Ron Paul have historically backed the real interests of the American people — there is yet to be a speaker who represents them as well.

“There’s a time to have a vote for a new speaker, or what have you, and then you get these milquetoast guys that are supposedly representing the party. I can’t quite wrap my head around that,” July says.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.