If you want the flu, get the flu shot: New study claims flu vaccines make people LESS safe

The Cleveland Clinic has just dropped a serious bombshell that will come as no surprise to those who have been questioning the approved narrative the past five years.

This season’s flu shot may not only be useless in preventing the flu, but it might actually increase your risk of getting the flu.

The Cleveland Clinic’s study tracked over 53,000 health care workers during the 2024-25 flu season, finding that the vaccinated were 27% more likely to get infected with the flu than the unvaccinated.

Researchers used time-dependent tracking, rigorous controls, and lab-confirmed flu tests.

“For all the people that want to say I’m a conspiracy theorist, ‘You have no science to back it up,’ well, this wasn’t just someone’s personal anecdotes. This wasn’t a sloppy data set. This was clean, real-world results and data. The vaccine had a negative effectiveness rate. It didn’t just fail, it was associated with more flu cases,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” says.

“And the average age in this was 42, so it’s not like this was a high-risk group that may have been more prone to contracting the flu in the first place. These were mostly healthy, working professionals, and the results held up even after adjusting for testing rates,” she continues.

“Don’t take my personal opinion, don’t take Sara Gonzales’ opinion, listen to the Cleveland Clinic. You could get sick. Don’t take it. This is a racketeering scam,” she adds.

“The medical malpractice institute is what I’m going to call it now,” BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens agrees. “In this country, this whole conglomerate cabal, just siphoning money off of people by making them sick. They know it’s going to make you sick. That’s the whole premise.”

“They give you the shot in the same pharmacy, you come back three days later, and now you’re buying Tamiflu,” he adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.