OMG! Brave reporter EXPOSES the ‘FETISH ZONE’ at San Francisco’s Pride Parade!

The San Francisco Pride Parade was one for the books — and not in a good way.

Turning Point USA’s Savanah Hernandez covered the parade, and what she discovered was “the number-one most disturbing” scene she claims ever to have witnessed.

Much of the debauchery took place in the “Fetish Zone,” a sectioned-off area where Hernandez recalls seeing a man lying in an inflatable pool of urine — as well as multiple people urinating on each other.

“These men were there to position themselves so as many people as possible could see them — children included — some fully erect,” Hernandez tells Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

Those children were in attendance with their parents, who Gonzales is shocked would allow them to attend such an event.

“Do they seem to be horrified at the fact that there are fully erect men where their children are?” She asks. “Are they enjoying it? Like what are the parents doing when they run into this?”

Hernandez interviewed some of those parents, and their responses were disturbing, to say the least.

“Some of the parents were saying ‘Well, we brought our kids here because my daughter is trans,’” she says. “I spoke to a father who said that it was really his son decided to be a trans girl and he wanted to bring him to this event because he wanted to show his son that there were other people like him.”

“It was shocking and horrifying again to watch the innocence leave the eyes of these kids, who are being accosted by fully naked men and these adults performing sex acts on each other,” she adds, noting that there were plenty of sex acts being performed in the “Fetish Zone.”

While San Francisco banned public nudity in 2012, those behind the parade were able to get a permit to allow public nudity at the event.

“This took place only with permission from the San Francisco local government,” Hernandez explains.

“I want to go up to every parent and be like ‘What the hell is wrong with you? Why are you bringing your child here? These are obvious pedophiles that are positioning themselves so that your child has to see their fully naked body, and you’re okay with that,'” she adds.

