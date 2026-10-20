Pro-trans group denies sending kids guide to hormones and surgery — so why did it wipe its website?

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is demanding answers after receiving a mailer addressed to the “students” in her household that she says offers transgender and questioning minors resources for navigating unsupportive parents, accessing hormones and surgeries, and even leaving their home state.

“It was addressed to the 'students' of our family from the ... Texas Transgender Student Union. And what it does is it essentially coaches minors on what to do if their parents aren’t supportive of their trans identity,” she explains on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“It’s like, here’s how you can get emancipated if your mom and dad are so mean they’re not going to call you a she when you’re obviously a he,” she adds.

Inside the envelope was the “Texas Trans and LGBTQ Student Resource Guide,” which “gives a bunch of resources to trans or nonbinary or questioning children.”

“And if your community isn’t supportive, according to this pamphlet, there are resources for you. They give them tips on how to flee the state. They give them tips on how to get hormones, how to get mutilation surgeries, and it lists a bunch of websites and organizations on it, but the main one that keeps getting referenced is the Transgender Education Network of Texas, or TENT for short,” Gonzales explains.

However, TENT has now denied its organization sent out the mailer.

“It’s so evil that leftists don’t even want to claim it. They don’t want to claim that one of them did it,” Gonzales says.

“And so, you had people in my comments were like, ‘Fake. This is fake, and you’re a liar.’ It’s not fake. There were a bunch of people actually responding that they got the same mailer too. It was sent to many of us. I don’t know how. I don’t know where they got our names. I don’t know what mailing list they bought, but it’s obviously not fake,” she continues.

On TENT’s website, it says: “We're aware of text messages and now physical mailers that have been circulated concerning TENT that appear to have been issued by or on behalf of the organization.”

“These text messages and mailers were not authored, authorized, approved, or distributed by TENT and are not affiliated with our organization. The texts do not represent the official position or communications of the organization,” the statement continues.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and remain committed to our organizational values of unequivocal support for trans Texans, their families, their loved ones,” the group says, concluding its statement with, “Trans Texans belong here. This is our home and we’re not going anywhere.”

At the bottom of the text is a GIF of Mariah Carey with the text: “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

“I would just say like, why are you so obsessed with chopping children’s healthy body parts off? I would start there,” Gonzales responds.

While she admits that there’s an argument to be had that “some sent this mailer to paint the group in a negative light,” she points out that on the group’s social media accounts, it promotes the same thing.

The group deleted everything on its website except for the new message that the mailers and text messages have nothing to do with the group, which also gives Gonzales pause.

“They didn’t say whether or not they agree with the message. I find that to be particularly interesting, but I’m wondering, if you didn’t send it, why are you nuking your website?” Gonzales asks.

“Because remember, you recall they mentioned the text message. Well, that went out,” she continues, before reading the text message: “New school year. Here’s your complete guide on bathrooms and beyond for trans kids at school.”

“This is y’all’s side. This is what you guys want to do. I just think you should own it is all that I’m saying,” Gonzales adds.

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