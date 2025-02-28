Rachel Maddow calls her own network racist in wake of Joy Reid exit. Will she be canned next?

Joy Reid has made a tearful, dramatic exit from MSNBC after her show “The ReidOut” was canceled by the network.

Reid’s counterpart, the almost equally insufferable Rachel Maddow, has, to be expected, blamed racism for her colleague’s ousting. Never mind the fact that Reid was the most overtly racist person on television. Never mind the fact that her comments were so unhinged, her viewership was nonexistent — “59,000 views in a country of 300 million.” None of that matters to Maddow. The important thing is that someone who’s not white was fired.

Sara Gonzales plays the clip of Maddow’s comments following Reid’s exit.

“Joy Reid’s show ‘The ReidOut’ ended tonight, and Joy is not taking a different job in the network; she is leaving the network altogether, and that is very, very, very hard to take,” Maddow began.

“Personally, I think it is a bad mistake to let her walk out the door. It is not my call, and I understand that, but that's what I think. I will tell you, it is also unnerving to see that on a network where we've got ... two non-white hosts in prime time, both of our non-white hosts in prime time are losing their shows, as is Katie Fang on the weekend,” she added, calling the firings “worse than bad” and “indefensible.”

“If Rachel Maddow thinks that this was a race thing, she's free to give up her prime time seat and offer it to someone who’s non-white,” says Sara.

How likely is that, though, when Maddow is paid to spew leftist talking points to the tune of $25 million a year?

BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden says that he anticipates Maddow will be making $0 after that little rant.

“I think she’s gone after that. You can’t do that to your own company,” he says.

To hear more of the panel’s commentary and see the footage of Maddow’s racial lamentation, watch the clip above.

