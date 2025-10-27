Sara Gonzales goes SCORCHED-EARTH on Texas reporter pushing trans ideology on kids

Texas’ Senate Bill 12 is a no-brainer. Dubbed the "Parents' Bill of Rights," the law has four simple principles for public schools:

1. No DEI training: Schools can’t assign DEI duties or allow race-/gender-based training. Critical race theory ideas about racial superiority or guilt are banned.

2. No sex education without parental consent: Schools cannot provide any instruction on human sexuality, including topics like sexual health or reproduction, without explicit written parental consent.

3. No social transitioning help: Staff can’t help students change names, pronouns, or appearance to match a different gender without parents knowing.

4. No gender-/sex-focused clubs: Clubs focused on sexual orientation or gender identity are banned from recognition, funding, and use of school facilities.

Sara Gonzales — BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” and the vice president of Texas Family Project, a nonprofit organization aiming to protect children from radical ideology — says SB 12 is “a very reasonable law ... to anyone who isn’t a total creep.”

And yet, there are people who are adamant on fighting SB 12. One of those people is Texas Tribune reporter Lindsey Byman, who posted this on Wednesday:

As a parent of two Texas schoolchildren, Sara was much obliged to answer Lindsey’s question. In a lengthy, scathing email, Sara told the Texas Tribune journalist exactly how SB 12 has impacted Texans.

Lindsey,



My name is Sara Gonzales, and I have two school-aged boys in Texas. I am also the vice president of Texas Family Project, a nonprofit organization here in the state that has advocated for SB 12 — and much more — to shield innocent children from the predatory claws of radical ideologues.



You asked to hear how the “new policies limiting the discussion/expression of trans identities at public TX K-12 schools” have affected Texans. As you likely already know — or should if you weren’t so blinded by your obvious agenda — this policy simply protects children from being socially transitioned at school, in secret, without their parents’ knowledge. It also prevents teachers from otherwise having conversations with minor children related to their sexual preferences. Any adult who is not a morally bankrupt, mentally ill degenerate would cheer this as a reasonable measure to protect children from harm.



To be clear, I am absolutely thrilled that public school teachers can no longer sexually indoctrinate children without accountability or consequence. It warms my heart to think that these vile perverts who have been radically indoctrinating Texas children into a cult that makes them more prone to depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation could finally be fired. In a just world, their entire lives would be turned upside down as a result of their ghoulish behavior, and their nightmares would be endless.



In fact, I’ll sleep like a baby tonight just thinking about these predators plagued with real-world consequences of sexually indoctrinating and exploiting children.



Texans are united on this: Our hard-earned tax dollars should fund education, not indoctrination peddled by leftist lunatics. History will brand you and the pathetic left-wing propaganda mill you shill for as the villains you are — enemies of children, truth, and decency. Let’s be honest: Your company is circling the drain. It won’t survive much longer; after all, who in their right mind would continue funding a steaming pile of garbage? Tick-tock, Lindsey. Your irrelevance is calling. You can quote me in full.



Yours in unyielding contempt,

Sara Gonzales



