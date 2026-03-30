Sara Gonzales warns: This is what happens when you put men in women’s prisons

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into allegations that transgender-identifying male inmates sexually assaulted women in correctional facilities in California and Maine.

And BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales couldn’t be less surprised.

“Since we have decided that it is safest and it is best to house inmates according to sex, ... since we’ve decided that that’s actually a really good idea for everyone’s safety, let’s let the biological men in the women’s jails and then just roll the dice and see how it turns out,” Gonzales comments on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“Would you come to believe it’s [allegedly] putting women at risk of being sexually assaulted?” she asks.

The investigation follows horrific allegations of rape and harassment at the California Institution for Women in San Bernardino County, the Central California Women’s Facility in Madera County, and the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

“The probe is going to examine whether the two states have violated constitutional rights of female inmates by placing them alongside male prisoners,” Gonzales explains, before homing in on one alleged rape case involving a California prisoner.

Tremaine Carroll, a convicted criminal who served time at a women’s prison in Chowchilla, California, has been charged with allegedly raping fellow inmates — as the 52-year-old is a biological male who simply identifies as a woman.

“Carroll has been charged with raping three women, one of which was his cellmate, who he allegedly got pregnant,” Gonzales comments.

“Any giant dude can be like, ‘Yeah, I identify as a woman.’ And they’re just like, ‘Oh, well, ma’am, let’s get you over to the all-female prison so you can rape a bunch of women, and we don’t get to say anything because you’ve just told us you identify as a woman,’” she continues.

“This is the state of the left in 2026. This is the state of the left,” she adds.

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