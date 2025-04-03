Scared they won’t be able to cheat? Democrats SUE Trump for securing elections

We all know cheating is in the Democrats’ playbook, and sometimes they tell us so themselves. For example, several Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), are suing President Trump for his recent executive order that aims to secure elections by requiring voter ID — something the vast majority of Americans support.

There’s only one reason to oppose something so obviously good for the nation, says Sara Gonzales. You want to cheat.

Guest Amy Robbins, host of “The Amy Robbins Show,” says she recently had to show her ID just to buy some Benadryl.

“You won't let me take home this Benadryl without my ID, but dang it, we can sure vote on the direction of this country without an ID,” she scoffs.

She then brings up another good point: In the last election, “Every single blue state that Kamala won didn't require voter ID.”

Coincidence? Not a chance.

Democrats know that to secure elections means to lose votes, but they can’t admit that, so instead they whine that voter ID is “voter suppression.”

“It's voter suppression to require people to follow the damn law because [requiring citizenship to vote] is already the freaking law,” says Sara. All this executive order is doing is saying, “Instead of taking your word for it, we'd like to see some proof.”

The only voter suppression that will be happening under Trump’s EO is the suppression of illegal immigrant votes, which is “kind of the whole point,” she adds.

“I do want some voter suppression ... the illegal votes,” she continues. “If you want to call that voter suppression, go right ahead, but at the end of the day, it's just called following the law.”

BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden, who immigrated to the U.S. from Britain, says that legal immigrants should be 100% on board with this legislation.

When a legal immigrant votes, “There's a sense of belonging, and it's a barrier that you've overcome. You feel like you've actually done something to warrant you being in the country, and to just say [voter ID] doesn't matter diminishes what it means to become an American,” he tells the panel.

