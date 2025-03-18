Conservatives targeted! SWAT teams unleashed on media figures

The last couple of days have seen an exponential rise in media personalities getting “swatted” — and almost all of them happen to be conservative.

Thankfully, the new FBI Director Kash Patel is taking action.

“I want to address the alarming rise in ‘Swatting’ incidents targeting media figures. The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable,” Patel said in a post on X.

“This isn’t about politics—weaponizing law enforcement against ANY American is not only morally reprehensible but also endangers lives, including those of our officers. That will not be tolerated,” he continued, adding the agency will be cracking down on the crimes.

“There’s a very clear, targeted wave of harassment directed at conservative influencers,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments, noting that Benny Johnson, Catturd, Gunther Eagleman, Shawn Farash, Joe Pagliarulo, and Chase Geiser are among those who have been targeted.

In a video, Geiser, who works for Infowars, shared, that a SWAT team showed up at his house in the middle of the night. He was ordered out of his own home and forced to put his hands up. Pagliarulo, known as Joe Pags, discussed his own swatting on his radio show “The Joe Pags Show.”

“I’ve got a video of this guy with a rifle at my door, like holding it, ready to use it. And I called 911. That was the right answer. And I said ‘This is my address, this is who I am, radio, television, talk show host, so some would say public figure, I think I’m being swatted, are you guys at my house?’” Pags explained.

“About two seconds later, she said, ‘Yes, we are. Got a report of this, this, this, and this, dogs were shot, people were bleeding, people were hiding,’ and none of that was true,” he continued.

“Seems to be kind of par for the course with all of these incidents, is that they say, ‘We got a call that you yourself were threatening to kill your own family or that your whole family was dead in there, and we needed to come in,’” Gonzales tells guest Breanna Morello.

“My heart bleeds for them, because when you have young kids in your house, and this is what’s happening outside your front door, and your father, you know, from the kids' perspective, is being dragged out and putting cuffs and put on the side of the street, I mean, it’s a horrifying situation,” Morello says.

