Tears of JOY: Bidding farewell to MSNBC’s Joy Reid with a trip down memory lane

Surely by now you’ve heard the news. MSNBC's Joy Reid, whom Donald Trump aptly called a “mentally obnoxious racist” in his celebratory goodbye post on Truth Social, has been canned. Her show, “The ReidOut,” is no more.

Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden, and Blaze Media investigative journalist Steve Baker are over the moon with the news.

In the spirit of farewell, the panel revisits some of Reid’s worst moments.

1. Pre-election panic

In the final hours leading up to the election, Reid reminded everyone for the ten thousandth time that Donald Trump is a dictator comparable to history’s worst tyrants.

“We've laid out the stakes in this crucial election, where one side stands for freedom, while the other meets the textbook definition of fascism — namely a far-right dictatorial regime, like Hitler's Germany or Franco’s Spain or Mussolini’s Italy, but also white-ruled South Africa before Mandela and the black majority took control,” she said.

But she wasn’t done listing dictators.

She then brought up “Vladimir Putin's Russia, Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, [and] Nicolás Maduro Moros of Venezuela today that suppresses the rights of women and minorities; uses military to execute the whims of a strongman dictator and controls and suppresses the press, education, the arts; rewrites history to suit a favored dominant racial class; foments extravagant corruption in order to enrich the dictator and his friends.”

2. Post-election woes

Immediately following Donald Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris, an utterly shocked Reid couldn’t understand how Harris had a “historic, flawlessly run campaign,” endorsed by the likes of Queen Latifah, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce and still lost.

Ultimately, Reid blamed racism for Trump’s win.

To Latino men, who voted for Trump at 55%, Reid said, “Y'all voted with Stephen Miller and David Duke and against your own sisters, who chose Kamala Harris with 60% of their votes, so you own everything that happens to your mixed-status families and to your wives, sisters, and abuelas from here on in.”

3. Thanksgiving spite

Just a couple of weeks after the election, when Americans across the country sat down to Thanksgiving dinner, a great many of them beyond grateful that the nation had hope again, Reid took the opportunity to slander the 77 million voters who gave President Trump his mandate.

“Make your own dinner, MAGA. Make your own sandwiches. Wipe your own tears. Troll amongst yourselves with Elon, and leave us alone,” said a spiteful Reid. “We don't want to put up with your trolling while we eat our Tofurky. …Our Thanksgiving, our choice.”

To see the footage of Reid’s worst moments and hear the panel's commentary, watch the episode above.

