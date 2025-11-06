The left’s vile rhetoric just keeps getting darker

Democrats are learning all the wrong lessons from where their vile rhetoric has gotten them — and Nancy Pelosi’s latest outburst is only the latest proof.

In a recent CNN interview, Pelosi called Donald Trump “a vile creature” and “the worst thing on the face of the earth," before backing up her claim with virtually nothing.

“He’s just a vile creature. The worst thing on the face of the earth, but anyway,” Pelosi told the interviewer.



“You think he’s the worst thing on the face of the earth?” the interviewer asked.

“Yeah, I do, because he’s the president of the United States, and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States,” Pelosi replied.



“Really, Nancy? You couldn’t think of one single solitary thing that’s worse than a president who believes in things like freedom and liberty, and, you know, smaller government and lower taxes? That’s really the worst thing in the world to you?” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales responds on "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered."

“These people are so incredible in their myopic thinking. I really wonder how they’re going to cope when Donald Trump is out of politics,” she adds.

Pelosi’s assertion that Donald Trump is “the worst thing on the face of the earth” is the kind of rhetoric that has led many Democrats to speak similarly to any Republican voter or official, as is evidenced in one recent case out of Montana.

After voting for Trump’s big, beautiful bill, freshman Senator of Montana Tim Sheehy (R) received an alarming voicemail from Haley McKnight, a woman running for the Helena city commission.

“I just wanted to let you know that you are the most insufferable kind of coward and thief. You just stripped away health care for 17 million Americans. And I hope you’re really proud of that. I hope that one day you get pancreatic cancer and it spreads throughout your body so fast that they can’t even treat you for it,” McKnight said in the warm, friendly voicemail.

“I hope that you die in the street like a dog. One day, you’re going to live to regret this. I hope that your children never forgive you. I hope that you are infertile. I hope you never manage to get a boner ever again. You are the worst piece of s**t I’ve ever, ever, ever had the misfortune of looking at, and you don’t serve Montanans. You serve your own private interests,” she continued.

“God forbid that you ever meet me on the streets, because I will make you regret it. F**k you. I hope you die,” she added, for good measure.

Apparently, McKnight doubled down when asked about the voicemail, calling it justifiable rage.

“Did she have this all mapped out on a piece of paper, or did she just fly in there blind?” Gonzales asks, shocked.

“This woman is running for office,” she adds.



