‘This is social decay’: Sara Gonzales exposes the left’s most violent ‘heroes’

At this point, there’s no denying it: The left fetishizes murder and violence.

Last summer, radical leftists applauded Thomas Matthew Crooks after he shot President Donald Trump in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Their only complaint was that the deranged 20-year-old failed to deliver a fatal blow.

Then in December, they proved their sadism again by celebrating the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, heralding the alleged shooter, Luigi Mangione, as a hero. Since then, “Free Luigi” billboards have been hung, funds have been raised to pay for his defense attorney, and rallies continue to be held in his honor.

Then in August this year, lefties wailed when Lyle and Erik Menendez, two brothers who brutally murdered their parents in 1989, were denied parole at their first hearings, even though the parole board cited prison rule violations and doubts about the brothers’ accountability.

And now these same people are celebrating Tyler Robinson’s murder of Charlie Kirk, whose only crime was the free (and always civil) exchange of ideas in the public square.

Vice President JD Vance called the left out for its sick obsession with violence on September 15, while he was guest-hosting “The Charlie Kirk Show.”

“The data is clear: People on the left are much likelier to defend and celebrate political violence. This is not a both-sides problem. If both sides have a problem, one side has a much bigger and malignant problem. And that is the truth we must be told,” he boldly proclaimed.

“Where’s the lie?” asks Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

She points to the left’s “media activist complex” that continues “turning violent offenders into victims,” its “TikTok stand culture for killers,” and its incessant “protecting [of] criminal aliens from deportations” as examples of their fetishization of violence and hatred for justice.

“You start to wonder, why do the loudest voices defend the indefensible? Why are there so many people cheering on Charlie Kirk being murdered? Why have they become so obsessed with all of these heinous acts?” she asks.

“There is a huge culture problem on the left when it comes to all of these killers. I mean, they are being fetishized by the left. If your so-called ‘justice’ makes the killer in the story the hero and the law the villain, that's not justice. That is social decay, and no one should pretend otherwise anymore.”

To hear more of Sara’s commentary, watch the full episode above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.