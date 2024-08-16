LEAKED PHOTO: Is this evidence of Trump shooter OPENLY carrying an AR-15 at rally??

In yet another blow to the media narrative formed after the events of July 13, photo evidence reveals someone resembling the Trump shooter openly carrying a long gun at Trump’s Butler rally.

The photo was posted to X by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who claims to have received the photo from someone in law enforcement.

“The question becomes ‘How in your face was this guy that he was able to just literally carry a rifle around the perimeter, get up on the roof?’” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” asks.

“You saw him, you took pictures of him, he tried to go through the metal detectors, and he had a range finder and you guys were like, ‘He’s probably just trying to golf,’” she says. “‘It’s not technically a device that’s not allowed, so we won’t detain him, we’ll just let him go. In fact, we’ll just lose total sight of him.’”

“He’s just walking around with a rifle slung around his shoulder like, ‘Nothing to see here,’” she adds in disbelief.

Blaze contributor Jaco Booyens found something else off.

“What was very interesting to me was the bodycam footage of the cop,” Booyens says. “That tells a story where you go, okay, can anyone of y’all maybe radio the former commander in chief and say, ‘Bro don’t go on stage’?”

“That’s what still doesn’t make sense. Why was he allowed to go on stage?” Gonzales agrees.

“I don’t even need to see that picture to be convinced that something nefarious was going on,” Chad Prather, host of "The Chad Prather Show,” adds.

“It’s like the Secret Service were at Butler, PA,” he continues, “like all right, the president’s over there, we got the crowd over here, we got these people over the cameras, the news media is over here, we got an assassin on the roof, everything looks great.”

