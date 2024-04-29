This state is giving the middle finger to Biden’s new Title IX rules targeting females!

The new Title IX rules from the Biden administration leave American girls in public schools completely defenseless from males who are not only dominating their sports but who are showing up in their locker rooms.

The Biden administration is doing this by redefining what constitutes sex-based discrimination in schools to include gender identity in the definition.

“By the way, those who don’t use somebody’s preferred pronouns would be in violation of the new Title IX guidelines according to the Biden regime,” Sara Gonzales says, disturbed.

“I would ask if they had ever read the First Amendment, but I know the answer is no,” she continues, adding, “This leaves young females in this country completely vulnerable to having their rights assaulted.”

However, there is at least one state official fighting back.

Ryan Walters, Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction for the state’s department of education, sent an official letter to all public school superintendents instructing them not to make any changes to their policies based on the latest Title IX guidance.

Walters called the federal rule changes “illegal” and explained that the USDE “has not been given the legislative or judicial authority to redefine sex.”

The response Walters has received from the school administrators has been hopeful.

“I’ll be honest with you, the initial response has been a lot of them thanking me, a lot of them telling me how much they appreciate it,” he tells Gonzales.

“I’ll be honest with you, Sarah, not only should states not comply, not only should states fight back, we should send a loud resounding message to the Federal Department of Education: You guys shouldn’t even exist,” he adds.





















